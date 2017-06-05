Texas family warns of 'dry drowning'
Areal Flood Watch issued June 7 at 7:56PM EDT expiring June 8 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Broward, Collier, Hendry, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach Areal Flood Advisory issued June 7 at 5:38PM EDT expiring June 7 at 11:30PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Miami-Dade Areal Flood Warning issued June 7 at 5:24PM EDT expiring June 7 at 11:15PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Palm Beach It is a rare condition, but one that can take the life of young children. A week after swimming in the Texas City dike near Houston, 4-year-old Frankie Delgado died on Saturday from a rare condition called dry drowning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any full service massage places in town
|Wed
|Gross
|3
|Cervelle Homes - Sedona (Feb '11)
|Jun 3
|Fart improvement
|93
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Jun 1
|Fart party
|6
|c.p.s. investigator
|May 24
|sassy191
|1
|question. moving to texas city soon (Jul '13)
|May 24
|HonestWoman
|4
|Bacliff Tx (Nov '07)
|May 18
|Can Phartsz
|38
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|BAF
|114
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC