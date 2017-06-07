Texas Boy Dies of 'Dry Drowning' Days After Going Swimming
A family in Texas is warning others about the dangers of "dry drowning" after their young son died days after he went swimming, KHOU reports. Francisco Delgado Jr. took his family swimming at the Texas City Dike near Galveston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any full service massage places in town
|Wed
|Gross
|3
|Cervelle Homes - Sedona (Feb '11)
|Jun 3
|Fart improvement
|93
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Jun 1
|Fart party
|6
|c.p.s. investigator
|May 24
|sassy191
|1
|question. moving to texas city soon (Jul '13)
|May 24
|HonestWoman
|4
|Bacliff Tx (Nov '07)
|May 18
|Can Phartsz
|38
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|BAF
|114
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC