Texas Boy Dies of 'Dry Drowning' Days After Going Swimming

A family in Texas is warning others about the dangers of "dry drowning" after their young son died days after he went swimming, KHOU reports. Francisco Delgado Jr. took his family swimming at the Texas City Dike near Galveston.

