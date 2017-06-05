'Dry drowning' suspected in Texas tod...

'Dry drowning' suspected in Texas toddler's death

A week after swimming on a family vacation, a 4-year-old boy from Texas took his last breath. The suspected cause of death is "dry drowning," a rare condition in which there is a delayed physical reaction to inhaling water.

