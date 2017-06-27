'Dry Drowning' signs that every paren...

'Dry Drowning' signs that every parent should be aware of

Friday Jun 16

Parents are being warned about a rare but potentially deadly issue called "dry drowning" which recently claimed the life of a four-year-old in Texas. Francisco Delgado Jr. exhibited stomach bug symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhea after his trip to the Texas City Dike .

