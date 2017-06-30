'Dry Drowning' signs that every paren...

'Dry Drowning' signs that every parent should be aware of

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Albany Times Union

Parents are being warned about a rare but potentially deadly issue called "dry drowning" which recently claimed the life of a four-year-old in Texas. Francisco Delgado Jr. exhibited stomach bug symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhea after his trip to the Texas City Dike .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
c.p.s. investigator Jun 30 Sick of liars 2
i love kickboxing League City (May '16) Jun 25 Darth fart mask 18
News Endeavour first of many high-rises for Clear Lake (Apr '08) Jun 23 Farts needed 108
Review: iLoveKickboxing- League City Jun 20 Crouching fart 5
Aaliyah mazzaradi around Jun 20 Trannlovee 2
News NY road sign defaced to duplicate Trump's slam ... Jun 16 slick willie expl... 2
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... Jun 13 CodeTalker 4
See all Texas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Galveston County was issued at July 03 at 10:27AM CDT

Texas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Texas City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,106 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC