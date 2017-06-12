Colorado parents save son after seein...

Colorado parents save son after seeing story of Houston boy who died of 'dry drowning'

The tragic death of a 4-year-old Houston-area boy taught a pair of Colorado parents to be alert for the symptoms of "dry drowning." Channel 9 News in Denver reports Garon Vega saved his 2-year-old son Gio from the rare phenomenon after reading the story of 4-year-old Frankie Delgado .

