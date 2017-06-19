Colorado dad recognizes 'dry drowning' symptoms in son after reading Texas City boy's story
A father in Colorado was able to recognize "dry drowning" symptoms in his son before it turned fatal after reading about a Texas toddler's recent death due to the rare condition, the family said. Garon Vega, of Fort Collins, said his 2-year-old son Gio went swimming last Wednesday and complained about head pain shortly after, KUSA reported.
