Tug and Barge Disabled near Galveston

U.S. Coast Guard response and incident management teams are coordinating with G & H Towing and T & T Marine Salvage to prevent a disabled tug and barge from running aground on Galveston Island, Texas. At 2:19 p.m. Saturday, an agent for the integrated tug OSG Independence and its barge OSG 243 contacted Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders to report that the tug separated from the barge in heavy seas off the Galveston Island Pleasure Pier, while dragging both anchors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.