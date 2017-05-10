Tug and Barge Disabled near Galveston
U.S. Coast Guard response and incident management teams are coordinating with G & H Towing and T & T Marine Salvage to prevent a disabled tug and barge from running aground on Galveston Island, Texas. At 2:19 p.m. Saturday, an agent for the integrated tug OSG Independence and its barge OSG 243 contacted Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders to report that the tug separated from the barge in heavy seas off the Galveston Island Pleasure Pier, while dragging both anchors.
