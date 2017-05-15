Texas Most Wanted list has a new member

Saturday May 6 Read more: Houston Chronicle

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added 40-year-old David Lee Gonzales to the Most Wanted Fugitives in Texas list. There's a $7,500 reward for information leading to his capture.

