Texas man convicted of assault escape...

Texas man convicted of assault escapes while jury is on break

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Chron

Name: Joseph Franklin Bent Jr. Wanted for: Robbery, attempted murder and escape. An Army veteran, Bent ran from FBI agents in Monterrey, Mexico before being shot in the leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hitchcock primary school gym teacher gone crazy Tue Concerned 2
Bacliff Tx (Nov '07) May 12 leaguecity95 37
Synthetic weed galveston May 11 Trouble 3
Harbor Point Subdivision (Sep '08) Apr '17 MyPhart 2
I need lawns to mow in League City!!! (Sep '07) Apr '17 NeedPhart 2
i love kickboxing League City (May '16) Apr '17 AmazingPhart 14
News Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06) Apr '17 BAF 114
See all Texas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas City Forum Now

Texas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Wall Street
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Texas City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,103,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC