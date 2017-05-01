Southeast Texas man arrested in separate fatal shootings
A Southeast Texas man is being held on charges that he killed two people in separate shootings five weeks apart. Twenty-four-year-old Charles Lee Henderson of Texas City was being held Tuesday on capital murder and other charges at the Galveston County jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synthetic weed galveston
|52 min
|No one
|2
|Bacliff Tx (Nov '07)
|Apr 19
|Last Phart
|33
|Harbor Point Subdivision (Sep '08)
|Apr 16
|MyPhart
|2
|I need lawns to mow in League City!!! (Sep '07)
|Apr 16
|NeedPhart
|2
|i love kickboxing League City (May '16)
|Apr 16
|AmazingPhart
|14
|Pierogi Queen Restaurant
|Apr 16
|AnybodyPhart
|2
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Apr 16
|BAF
|114
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC