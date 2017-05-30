Process Safety: Key Concepts and Practical Approaches
Explores key concepts and practical approaches for achieving safe and reliable operations, based on design, implementation, and improvement of process safety systems Evaluates potential gaps between the practical approaches presented in this book and the current requirements in a facility to identify continuous improvement opportunities for achieving improved process safety performance Provides guidance for meeting regulatory and corporate process safety requirements to identify, evaluate, and manage process hazards for safe and reliable operations Effective process safety programs consist of three interrelated foundations-safety culture and leadership, process safety systems, and operational discipline-designed to prevent serious injuries and incidents resulting from toxic releases, fires, explosions, and uncontrolled reactions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRC Press.
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Thu
|Fart party
|6
|Any full service massage places in town
|May 31
|easy does it
|2
|c.p.s. investigator
|May 24
|sassy191
|1
|question. moving to texas city soon (Jul '13)
|May 24
|HonestWoman
|4
|Bacliff Tx (Nov '07)
|May 18
|Can Phartsz
|38
|hitchcock primary school gym teacher gone crazy
|May 16
|Concerned
|2
|Synthetic weed galveston
|May 11
|Trouble
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC