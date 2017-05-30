Process Safety: Key Concepts and Practical Approaches

Explores key concepts and practical approaches for achieving safe and reliable operations, based on design, implementation, and improvement of process safety systems Evaluates potential gaps between the practical approaches presented in this book and the current requirements in a facility to identify continuous improvement opportunities for achieving improved process safety performance Provides guidance for meeting regulatory and corporate process safety requirements to identify, evaluate, and manage process hazards for safe and reliable operations Effective process safety programs consist of three interrelated foundations-safety culture and leadership, process safety systems, and operational discipline-designed to prevent serious injuries and incidents resulting from toxic releases, fires, explosions, and uncontrolled reactions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRC Press.