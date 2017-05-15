Power restored in Dickinson after major outage
Crews worked to repair a substation after an equipment failure on site caused a power outage in Dickinson and parts of Texas City and League City. Crews worked to repair a substation after an equipment failure on site caused a power outage in Dickinson and parts of Texas City and League City.
