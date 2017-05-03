Crossroads weekly fishing report 26 minutes ago - North Sabine: Trout ...

Crossroads weekly fishing report 26 m...

Crossroads weekly fishing report

Flounder are fair on jigs tipped with shrimp around marsh drains. Redfish are good in the marsh on topwaters and Gulps.

