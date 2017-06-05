1 person airlifted to Houston hospital after wreck involving Livingston ISD school bus

A 32-year-old Texas City man was airlifted to a Houston hospital for treatment of his injuries following a two-vehicle wreck involving a Livingston ISD school bus on U.S. Highway 59 South that occurred early Thursday morning. "We report to you that this morning there was a bus accident resulting in serious injury to the driver of a passenger vehicle," Dr. Brent Hawkins, Livingston ISD's superintendent, wrote in a letter to parents.

