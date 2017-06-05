1 person airlifted to Houston hospita...

1 person airlifted to Houston hospital after wreck involving Livingston ISD school bus

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A 32-year-old Texas City man was airlifted to a Houston hospital for treatment of his injuries following a two-vehicle wreck involving a Livingston ISD school bus on U.S. Highway 59 South that occurred early Thursday morning. "We report to you that this morning there was a bus accident resulting in serious injury to the driver of a passenger vehicle," Dr. Brent Hawkins, Livingston ISD's superintendent, wrote in a letter to parents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any full service massage places in town 1 hr Gross 3
Cervelle Homes - Sedona (Feb '11) Jun 3 Fart improvement 93
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston Jun 1 Fart party 6
c.p.s. investigator May 24 sassy191 1
question. moving to texas city soon (Jul '13) May 24 HonestWoman 4
Bacliff Tx (Nov '07) May 18 Can Phartsz 38
News Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06) Apr '17 BAF 114
See all Texas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas City Forum Now

Texas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Texas City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,946 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC