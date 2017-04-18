Texas made a school district take in ...

Texas made a school district take in more students. But will it help fund them?

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Texas Tribune

As lawmakers debate possible reforms to the school finance system this week, they might decide whether to continue offering extra funds to districts like Texas City ISD, which last year was forced to annex a struggling district next to it. Myritha Lenor, a senior at La Marque High School, wears her Sears badge - she works there part time - while studying at Texas City ISD's Challenge Academy.

