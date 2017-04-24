Texas City resident makes cut on Food...

Texas City resident makes cut on Food Network Star's new season

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: CultureMap

Houston-area reality show fans have a likable new contestant to root for on the latest season of Food Network's Food Network Star . The series' 13th season premieres on June 4 with judges Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis and 13 competitors showcasing their cooking and on-camera skills to prove they have what it takes to become the next Guy Fieri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bacliff Tx (Nov '07) Apr 19 Last Phart 33
Harbor Point Subdivision (Sep '08) Apr 16 MyPhart 2
I need lawns to mow in League City!!! (Sep '07) Apr 16 NeedPhart 2
i love kickboxing League City (May '16) Apr 16 AmazingPhart 14
Pierogi Queen Restaurant Apr 16 AnybodyPhart 2
News Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06) Apr 16 BAF 114
question. moving to texas city soon (Jul '13) Apr 13 BRETTunLUCKy 3
See all Texas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Galveston County was issued at April 26 at 10:08AM CDT

Texas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Texas City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,575,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC