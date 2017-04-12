Summer heats up as a new crop of culinary contenders face off in return of 'Food Network Star'
Companion series, 'Food Network Star: Comeback Kitchen,' and exclusive web series, 'Star Salvation,' give past & current finalists chance at redemption Culinary icons Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis return as mentors and judges on Food Network's elite competition series "Food Network Star," premiering Sunday, June 4 . Thirteen fresh competitors enter the kitchen to showcase their cooking and on-camera skills over 11 episodes, to prove to Giada and Bobby they have what it takes to join the Food Network family.
