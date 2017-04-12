Summer heats up as a new crop of culi...

Summer heats up as a new crop of culinary contenders face off in return of 'Food Network Star'

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Grand Island Pennysaver

Companion series, 'Food Network Star: Comeback Kitchen,' and exclusive web series, 'Star Salvation,' give past & current finalists chance at redemption Culinary icons Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis return as mentors and judges on Food Network's elite competition series "Food Network Star," premiering Sunday, June 4 . Thirteen fresh competitors enter the kitchen to showcase their cooking and on-camera skills over 11 episodes, to prove to Giada and Bobby they have what it takes to join the Food Network family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
places to fish around San Leon or Bacliff (Jun '09) Apr 9 Tom 5
timothy craig baker? (Jul '09) Mar 30 Advice 4
Which Texas city is better: Arlington or Irving Mar 19 Cyin Pirates Beach 2
cuckold (Mar '13) Mar 12 Blackmic 5
Cervelle Homes - Sedona (Feb '11) Mar '17 Bob 91
News Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11) Mar '17 Bumpity Bump 27
Pierogi Queen Restaurant Mar '17 Polska 1
See all Texas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas City Forum Now

Texas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Texas City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,676 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC