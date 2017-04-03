Residential Boom Bolsters Texas City
Land Tejas expects the first phase of construction, 520 homes including 320 in gated communities, to be completed in 2018. Texas City, better known for petrochemical landscapes than landscaped subdivisions, is poised for an unprecedented growth spurt as the region's residential boom continues its southward advance.
