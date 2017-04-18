Man fatally shot in Texas City

Man fatally shot in Texas City

A La Marque man died at the hospital after he was shot several times while sitting in a parked car, Texas City police said Thursday. Anthony Sonnier, 29, was found shot shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday after officers were sent to investigate reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of Appomattox Drive, authorities said.

