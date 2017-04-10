Fairway Energy Partners' Houston crude storage facility commences commercial operations
Fairway Energy Partners, LLC today announced that it has commenced initial commercial operation at its Pierce Junction Crude Oil Storage Facility. The project will serve the Houston area's crude oil storage needs driven by the significant growth of pipeline-delivered crude oil into and through the Houston market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|question. moving to texas city soon (Jul '13)
|11 hr
|BRETTunLUCKy
|3
|Karen Perren (Aug '15)
|11 hr
|TheDikeIsFishy
|3
|Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|WrecklessIsNotAWord
|5
|Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11)
|11 hr
|UFailed
|28
|places to fish around San Leon or Bacliff (Jun '09)
|Apr 9
|Tom
|5
|timothy craig baker? (Jul '09)
|Mar 30
|Advice
|4
|Which Texas city is better: Arlington or Irving
|Mar 19
|Cyin Pirates Beach
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC