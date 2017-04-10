Fairway Energy Partners' Houston crud...

Fairway Energy Partners' Houston crude storage facility commences commercial operations

Fairway Energy Partners, LLC today announced that it has commenced initial commercial operation at its Pierce Junction Crude Oil Storage Facility. The project will serve the Houston area's crude oil storage needs driven by the significant growth of pipeline-delivered crude oil into and through the Houston market.

