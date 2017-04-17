Buc-ee's gets pulled into Trump's latest fight

"@nytdavidbrooks if you'd been to a Buc-ee's and experienced the palatial restrooms, you'd never slander them by associating them w/Bannon" "@nytdavidbrooks if you'd been to a Buc-ee's and experienced the palatial restrooms, you'd never slander them by associating them w/Bannon" "Whoa @MeetThePress - I am a true blue democrat but let's not dis ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.