Bill targets cyberbullying
Those who harass children on-line and through social media could face penalties under a bill considered by the State Affairs Committee on Thursday. San Antonio Senator Jose Menendez told committee members that such harassment is rampant and is a major contributor to the rise in teen suicide.
