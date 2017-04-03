Bill targets cyberbullying

1 hr ago Read more: Fort Bend Star

Those who harass children on-line and through social media could face penalties under a bill considered by the State Affairs Committee on Thursday. San Antonio Senator Jose Menendez told committee members that such harassment is rampant and is a major contributor to the rise in teen suicide.

Texas City, TX

