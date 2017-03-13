Texas has a long history with the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list
The FBI is marking the 67th anniversary of the 10 Most Wanted list this month. Texas has been responsible for the capture of 21 people on the list since it's inception in 1950.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cuckold (Mar '13)
|Mar 12
|Blackmic
|5
|Cervelle Homes - Sedona (Feb '11)
|Mar 10
|Bob
|91
|Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11)
|Mar 10
|Bumpity Bump
|27
|Which Texas city is better: Arlington or Irving
|Mar 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Pierogi Queen Restaurant
|Mar 2
|Polska
|1
|churches
|Feb 27
|easy does it
|2
|doctors
|Feb 26
|easy does it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC