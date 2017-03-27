Teen's Ex and His New Girlfriend Arre...

Teen's Ex and His New Girlfriend Arrested in Connection With Her Cyberbullying Suicide

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: New York Magazine

Brandy Vela, an 18-year-old from Texas, fatally shot herself in front of her family in November 2016 after months of cyberbullying, harassment, and stalking. Now, almost four months later, police have arrested her ex and his new girlfriend in connection with her suicide, KPRC reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
timothy craig baker? (Jul '09) 3 hr Jeannette 5yrs to... 3
Which Texas city is better: Arlington or Irving Mar 19 Cyin Pirates Beach 2
cuckold (Mar '13) Mar 12 Blackmic 5
Cervelle Homes - Sedona (Feb '11) Mar 10 Bob 91
News Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11) Mar 10 Bumpity Bump 27
Pierogi Queen Restaurant Mar 2 Polska 1
churches Feb 27 easy does it 2
See all Texas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas City Forum Now

Texas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Texas City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,896,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC