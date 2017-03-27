Teen's Ex and His New Girlfriend Arrested in Connection With Her Cyberbullying Suicide
Brandy Vela, an 18-year-old from Texas, fatally shot herself in front of her family in November 2016 after months of cyberbullying, harassment, and stalking. Now, almost four months later, police have arrested her ex and his new girlfriend in connection with her suicide, KPRC reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|timothy craig baker? (Jul '09)
|3 hr
|Jeannette 5yrs to...
|3
|Which Texas city is better: Arlington or Irving
|Mar 19
|Cyin Pirates Beach
|2
|cuckold (Mar '13)
|Mar 12
|Blackmic
|5
|Cervelle Homes - Sedona (Feb '11)
|Mar 10
|Bob
|91
|Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11)
|Mar 10
|Bumpity Bump
|27
|Pierogi Queen Restaurant
|Mar 2
|Polska
|1
|churches
|Feb 27
|easy does it
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC