Photos: Rolfe Christopher captured countless SETX moments
A burning plant is seen from the air after the Texas City disaster in 1947. Photographer Rolfe Christopher said flying over the disaster was more harrowing than his time in the Pacific during World War II, due to the smoke and crowd of airplanes, according to his son, Gary.
