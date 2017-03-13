'Next to Normal' debuts at Island ETC
Henry helps Natalie through a personal tragedy in Island ETC's production of the Pulitzer Prize winning musical "Next to Normal." "The Marvelous Land of Oz" fairytale ball, sponsored by the Galveston Children's Museum is set for March 25 at the Moody Mansion in Galveston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which Texas city is better: Arlington or Irving
|22 hr
|Cyin Pirates Beach
|2
|cuckold (Mar '13)
|Mar 12
|Blackmic
|5
|Cervelle Homes - Sedona (Feb '11)
|Mar 10
|Bob
|91
|Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11)
|Mar 10
|Bumpity Bump
|27
|Pierogi Queen Restaurant
|Mar 2
|Polska
|1
|churches
|Feb 27
|easy does it
|2
|doctors
|Feb 26
|easy does it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC