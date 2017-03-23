News 21 mins ago 9:01 p.m.Tenn. man s...

News 21 mins ago 9:01 p.m.Tenn. man streams video on Facebook as officers shoot him

Friday Mar 17

At least one Crockett County sheriff's deputy killed a bipolar black man parked sideways on a ramp to a U.S. highway as the man recorded the shooting on live streaming video. Rodney James Hess, 36, a New Orleans native who had been living in Texas City, Texas, with his fiance, was shot at around 2:15 p.m. CT Thursday and was transported to Regional One Health medical center in Memphis where he died.

Texas City, TX

