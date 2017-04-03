Grab the kiddos and head out to Grand Kids Festival
League City resident, LaJena James, released her debut CD "I Am More" March 18 at the Butler Longhorn Museum in League City. Members of the College of the Mainland choir before a performance at the Vatican.
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|timothy craig baker? (Jul '09)
|Mar 30
|Advice
|4
|Which Texas city is better: Arlington or Irving
|Mar 19
|Cyin Pirates Beach
|2
|cuckold (Mar '13)
|Mar 12
|Blackmic
|5
|Cervelle Homes - Sedona (Feb '11)
|Mar 10
|Bob
|91
|Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11)
|Mar 10
|Bumpity Bump
|27
|Pierogi Queen Restaurant
|Mar '17
|Polska
|1
|churches
|Feb '17
|easy does it
|2
