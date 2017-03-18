Governing our city: Term lengths, lim...

Governing our city: Term lengths, limits and council size vary among cities

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Amarillo.com

The issue of electing the council at-large versus a single-member district isn't the only possible city charter change at the forefront of many Amarilloans' minds. Changing one of those might be an easier battle to fight, said Texas Tech University political science chairman Dennis Patterson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which Texas city is better: Arlington or Irving Mar 19 Cyin Pirates Beach 2
cuckold (Mar '13) Mar 12 Blackmic 5
Cervelle Homes - Sedona (Feb '11) Mar 10 Bob 91
News Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11) Mar 10 Bumpity Bump 27
Pierogi Queen Restaurant Mar 2 Polska 1
churches Feb 27 easy does it 2
doctors Feb 26 easy does it 1
See all Texas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas City Forum Now

Texas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Texas City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,214 • Total comments across all topics: 279,787,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC