Governing our city: Term lengths, limits and council size vary among cities
The issue of electing the council at-large versus a single-member district isn't the only possible city charter change at the forefront of many Amarilloans' minds. Changing one of those might be an easier battle to fight, said Texas Tech University political science chairman Dennis Patterson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which Texas city is better: Arlington or Irving
|Mar 19
|Cyin Pirates Beach
|2
|cuckold (Mar '13)
|Mar 12
|Blackmic
|5
|Cervelle Homes - Sedona (Feb '11)
|Mar 10
|Bob
|91
|Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11)
|Mar 10
|Bumpity Bump
|27
|Pierogi Queen Restaurant
|Mar 2
|Polska
|1
|churches
|Feb 27
|easy does it
|2
|doctors
|Feb 26
|easy does it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC