Ex-boyfriend arrested in suicide of cyberbullied Texas teenager

Thursday

The ex-boyfriend of a cyberbullied Texas teen who shot and killed herself in front of her family has been arrested and charged in her death. Brandy Vela, an 18-year-old from Texas City, committed suicide in November, after what her relatives say was a long-running bullying campaign.

