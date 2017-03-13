East Texas City Councilman Indicted
An East Texas city council member is now under indictment. Gregg County records show that 49-year-old Thomas Cash was arrested on February 22 on charges of 'tampering with-government record/license-seal defraud or harm.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cuckold (Mar '13)
|Mar 12
|Blackmic
|5
|Cervelle Homes - Sedona (Feb '11)
|Mar 10
|Bob
|91
|Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11)
|Mar 10
|Bumpity Bump
|27
|Which Texas city is better: Arlington or Irving
|Mar 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Pierogi Queen Restaurant
|Mar 2
|Polska
|1
|churches
|Feb 27
|easy does it
|2
|doctors
|Feb 26
|easy does it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC