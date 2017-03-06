Crossroads weekly fishing report an hour ago - North Sabine: Trout...
Flounder are fair on jigs tipped with shrimp around marsh drains. - SOUTH SABINE: Sheepshead and black drum are good at the jetty on live shrimp.
