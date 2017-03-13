2 indicted after bullied teen's suicide

9 hrs ago

Brandy Vela, an 18-year-old Texas City High School senior, shot herself in the chest Nov. 29, 2016, at home in front of horrified family members who said she had endured relentless cyberbullying.

