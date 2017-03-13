2 indicted after bullied teen's suicide
Brandy Vela, an 18-year-old Texas City High School senior, shot herself in the chest Nov. 29, 2016, at home in front of horrified family members who said she had endured relentless cyberbullying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cuckold (Mar '13)
|Mar 12
|Blackmic
|5
|Cervelle Homes - Sedona (Feb '11)
|Mar 10
|Bob
|91
|Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11)
|Mar 10
|Bumpity Bump
|27
|Which Texas city is better: Arlington or Irving
|Mar 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Pierogi Queen Restaurant
|Mar 2
|Polska
|1
|churches
|Feb 27
|easy does it
|2
|doctors
|Feb 26
|easy does it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC