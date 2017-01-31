World Class Capital Expands Self-Stor...

World Class Capital Expands Self-Storage Presence in Texas

World Class Capital Group LLC , which operates the Great Value Storage brand, is expanding its self-storage presence in Texas. The real estate firm has purchased land for a new development as well as two existing storage properties.

