Reuters: Marathon's Texas City refinery begins plant-wide overhaul

Marathon Petroleum has started a plant-wide overhaul at its 86K bbl/day Texas City, Tex., refinery, with work scheduled to continue until mid-to-late April, Reuters reports. MPC shut the 55K bbl/day gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit to start the overhaul, and it plans to shut the refinery's two crude distillation units as part of the work, according to the report.

