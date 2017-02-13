Baytown murder suspect indicted for teenage girlfriend's slaying

Kirsten Fritch, the 16 year old daughter of Cynthia Morris, is missing, and is believed to be with acquaintance 21 year old Jesse Christian Dobbs 21 year old Jesse Christian Dobbs is considered a person of interest in the shooting death of 37 year old Cynthia Morris and her 13 year old daughter Breanna Pavilicek. Both victims appear to have suffered at least one gunshot wound.

