Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns

Describing the days since Wednesday's announcement that he will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall Fame as a whirlwind, former Houston Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell remained in a state of somewhat disbelief about his new status as a baseball immortal. With another full slate of local basketball games on the schedule Tuesday, the top games to watch involve stiff challenges for a pair of District 24-6A powers and a matchup that could be key to the playoff picture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.