Officials to consider three applicants for City Council vacancy
Three qualified people have expressed interest in joining Texarkana, Texas, City Council following the Dec. 12 resignation of former Ward 3 Council Member Tina Veal-Gooch. Jason Montoya, Johnny Riley and Betty Williams submitted letters of interest to City Secretary Jennifer Evans by the deadline Tuesday, a city news release states.
