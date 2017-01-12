Officials to consider three applicant...

Officials to consider three applicants for City Council vacancy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Three qualified people have expressed interest in joining Texarkana, Texas, City Council following the Dec. 12 resignation of former Ward 3 Council Member Tina Veal-Gooch. Jason Montoya, Johnny Riley and Betty Williams submitted letters of interest to City Secretary Jennifer Evans by the deadline Tuesday, a city news release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr Analyst 1,017
Fishy Adoption 11 hr RadlerSnakesWillBite 2
Outdaughtered show Wed Girl 1
Do women like to see their man in panties Tue BigJohn 2
i love kickboxing League City (May '16) Jan 9 Deb Garza 11
bi-curious (Dec '11) Jan 8 bluvpanties 3
Gulf royal Jan 6 Mustang101 1
See all Texas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas City Forum Now

Texas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Texas City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,609 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC