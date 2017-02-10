NextDecade Takes Aim at Texas City fo...

NextDecade Takes Aim at Texas City for LNG Export

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Marine News

NextDecade LLC has signed lease agreements with the State of Texas and City of Texas City for a close to 1,000-acre site at Shoal Point for the potential development of a multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas export facility. Texas City owns almost 376 acres at Shoal Point, while the Texas General Land Office manages the adjoining 618 acres of state land.

