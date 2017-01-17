NextDecade signs lease to develop LNG...

NextDecade signs lease to develop LNG export project at Texas City

NextDecade has signed lease agreements with the State of Texas and the City of Texas City for a close to 1,000-acre site at Shoal Point for the potential development of a multi-billion-dollar LNG export facility. Texas City owns almost 376 acres at Shoal Point, while the Texas General Land Office manages the adjoining 618 acres of state land.

