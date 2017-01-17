NextDecade signs lease to develop LNG export project at Texas City
NextDecade has signed lease agreements with the State of Texas and the City of Texas City for a close to 1,000-acre site at Shoal Point for the potential development of a multi-billion-dollar LNG export facility. Texas City owns almost 376 acres at Shoal Point, while the Texas General Land Office manages the adjoining 618 acres of state land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cervelle Homes - Sedona (Feb '11)
|18 hr
|Maria
|88
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Fishy Adoption
|Jan 12
|RadlerSnakesWillBite
|2
|Outdaughtered show
|Jan 11
|Girl
|1
|Do women like to see their man in panties
|Jan 10
|BigJohn
|2
|i love kickboxing League City (May '16)
|Jan 9
|Deb Garza
|11
|bi-curious (Dec '11)
|Jan 8
|bluvpanties
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC