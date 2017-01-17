Momentive Acquires Sea Lion NXT* Silane ...

Momentive Acquires Sea Lion NXT* Sila...

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. announces today that it has acquired the operating assets of Sea Lion Technology, Inc. located in Texas City, Texas. Sea Lion is a contract chemical manufacturer that has worked with Momentive to produce silane products, including NXT* silane, for more than ten years.

