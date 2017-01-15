Fort Hood Mystery Army, police probe ...

Fort Hood Mystery Army, police probe deaths of 11 soldiers since Oct.

Sunday Jan 15

Sgt. Alex Mathew Dean Taylor, 23, was found dead at his job at Fort Hood in Texas. The Army and local police are investigating the deaths of 11 Fort Hood soldiers who have died on and off the large Texas base in the past three months under mysterious circumstances, according to reports.

Texas City, TX

