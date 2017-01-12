Council taps Williams for Ward 3
Betty Williams, center, the newly appointed Texarkana, Texas, Ward 3 City Council member, shakes hands Monday evening with Ward 1 Council Member Jean Matlock at City Hall as Ward 2 Council Member Willie Ray looks on. Texarkana resident Betty Williams was appointed to fill the Ward 3 council vacancy at Monday night's regular meeting of the Texarkana, Texas, City Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Beeville
|1,019
|Fishy Adoption
|23 hr
|RadlerSnakesWillBite
|2
|Outdaughtered show
|Wed
|Girl
|1
|Do women like to see their man in panties
|Tue
|BigJohn
|2
|i love kickboxing League City (May '16)
|Jan 9
|Deb Garza
|11
|bi-curious (Dec '11)
|Jan 8
|bluvpanties
|3
|Gulf royal
|Jan 6
|Mustang101
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC