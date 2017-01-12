Army investigates death ofsoldier fro...

Army investigates death ofsoldier from Houston area

A soldier originally from Texas City is the latest of more than a dozen troops from Fort Hood who have died since November. Sgt. Alex Mathew Dean Taylor, 23, was found unresponsive Wednesday at his place of work at the massive Army post in central Texas.

