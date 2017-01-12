Army investigates death ofsoldier from Houston area
A soldier originally from Texas City is the latest of more than a dozen troops from Fort Hood who have died since November. Sgt. Alex Mathew Dean Taylor, 23, was found unresponsive Wednesday at his place of work at the massive Army post in central Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Fishy Adoption
|Thu
|RadlerSnakesWillBite
|2
|Outdaughtered show
|Jan 11
|Girl
|1
|Do women like to see their man in panties
|Jan 10
|BigJohn
|2
|i love kickboxing League City (May '16)
|Jan 9
|Deb Garza
|11
|bi-curious (Dec '11)
|Jan 8
|bluvpanties
|3
|Gulf royal
|Jan 6
|Mustang101
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC