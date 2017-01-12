Army Criminal Investigation Command investigates Fort Hood Soldier's death Read Story Brandon Gray
The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is investigating the death of soldier that was found unresponsive Tuesday on Fort Hood. Sergeant Alex Mathew Dean Taylor, 23, of Texas City, Texas entered active-duty military service in March 2012 as an aviation operations specialist, according to Fort Hood officials.
