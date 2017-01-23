Another winter-storm round to hit already-icy US midsection
A group of sixth- through eighth-grade students from Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy on Friday got a chance to learn a little bit of hidden history outside the classroom by attending the movies at Mall of the Mainland in Texas City. Leading 52-41 heading into the final period, Dickinson saw the Clear Creek Wildcats roar back to take a late lead, but the Gators came through with clutch shooting to hang on for a thrilling 69-66 district win Friday in front of their home fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Cervelle Homes - Sedona (Feb '11)
|Jan 20
|migod76
|89
|Thomas Carroll, DDS
|Jan 19
|Hobbes
|1
|i love kickboxing League City (May '16)
|Jan 19
|Kimberly Savage
|12
|Fishy Adoption
|Jan 12
|RadlerSnakesWillBite
|2
|Outdaughtered show
|Jan 11
|Girl
|1
|Do women like to see their man in panties
|Jan 10
|BigJohn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC