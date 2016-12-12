Sexual Harassment May Be Common Part ...

Sexual Harassment May Be Common Part of Bullying

Monday Dec 12 Read more: PsychCentral

Sexual harassment is a prevalent form of victimization that most antibullying programs ignore and teachers and school officials often fail to recognize, according to bullying and youth violence expert Dorothy L. Espelage, Ph.D. The recent teen suicide of Brandy Vela, a teen in Texas City, Tex., is a case in point. According to Vela's parents, the teen fatally shot herself following months of bullying and sexual harassment, perpetrated in part through text messages and social media.

