Sexual harassment common among middle school children, study finds
The recent suicide of Brandy Vela, a teen in Texas City, Texas, was a potent reminder of the sometimes tragic consequences of bullying. According to Vela's parents, the teen fatally shot herself Nov. 29 following months of bullying and sexual harassment, perpetrated in part through text messages and social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|19 hr
|Waco1910
|6
|EMS charged with sexually assaulting teen (Sep '07)
|Dec 14
|The 13 year olds ...
|115
|i love kickboxing League City (May '16)
|Dec 6
|mmarisa030
|9
|Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15)
|Dec 4
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|4
|League City Female cop nudes? (Jan '16)
|Dec 3
|John Deer
|4
|Bacliff Tx (Nov '07)
|Nov 30
|Tattoo Tabby
|31
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Nov 29
|Innocent
|111
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC