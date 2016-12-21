North Texas City Named Most Polluted in Texas
According to the Environmental Protection Agency within the state of Texas, Denton has had the highest ozone level in Texas for the last three years. Within the United States, Dallas-Fort Worth is ranked at number 11. On average, North Texas has more high ozone polluted days than New York City, Newark and Houston.
